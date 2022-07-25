JOE (JOE) Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges

JOE (JOE) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. JOE has a total market capitalization of $106.95 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001618 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, JOE has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004510 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00016737 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00032058 BTC.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 298,141,481 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

