JOE (JOE) Price Tops $0.36 on Top Exchanges

JOE (JOE) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last seven days, JOE has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One JOE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001639 BTC on major exchanges. JOE has a market cap of $105.91 million and approximately $7.55 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00017492 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00031895 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 298,192,538 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars.

