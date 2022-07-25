JOST Werke (ETR:JST) PT Set at €73.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser In…

JOST Werke (ETR:JST – Get Rating) has been assigned a €73.00 ($73.74) target price by equities researchers at Hauck Aufhäuser In… in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser In…’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 83.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €71.00 ($71.72) price target on shares of JOST Werke in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €70.00 ($70.71) target price on JOST Werke in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($67.68) price target on JOST Werke in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Get JOST Werke alerts:

JOST Werke Trading Up 1.1 %

ETR JST traded up €0.45 ($0.45) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €39.80 ($40.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,469. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €38.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of €40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JOST Werke has a 52 week low of €34.05 ($34.39) and a 52 week high of €56.30 ($56.87). The stock has a market cap of $593.02 million and a P/E ratio of 12.48.

JOST Werke Company Profile

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JOST Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOST Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.