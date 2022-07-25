Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Up to $22.58

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.58, but opened at $23.40. Karooooo shares last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 311 shares trading hands.
Karooooo Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $507.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average of $28.80.
Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $47.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.31 million. Karooooo had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 16.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Karooooo Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 27.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 30,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.
Karooooo Company Profile
Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.
See Also
