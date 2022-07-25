Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Up to $22.58

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.58, but opened at $23.40. Karooooo shares last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 311 shares trading hands.

Karooooo Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $507.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average of $28.80.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $47.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.31 million. Karooooo had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 16.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karooooo Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 27.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 30,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

