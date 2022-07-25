Kenneth John Stephon Purchases 12,500 Shares of William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Stock

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth John Stephon bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $143,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,259.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

William Penn Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of WMPN stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $11.50. 903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,142. The company has a market cap of $172.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. William Penn Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $12.88.

William Penn Bancorporation Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Institutional Trading of William Penn Bancorporation

William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in William Penn Bancorporation by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 18,259 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in William Penn Bancorporation by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its position in William Penn Bancorporation by 15.3% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 380,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 50,570 shares during the last quarter. Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new position in William Penn Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $906,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in William Penn Bancorporation by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and checking, money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

