Kenneth John Stephon Purchases 12,500 Shares of William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Stock

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth John Stephon bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $143,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,259.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of WMPN stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $11.50. 903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,142. The company has a market cap of $172.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. William Penn Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $12.88.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.
William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and checking, money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.
