Keyarch Acquisition Co.’s (NASDAQ:KYCHU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on July 25th

Keyarch Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:KYCHU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, July 25th. Keyarch Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 25th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Keyarch Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Keyarch Acquisition Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Keyarch Acquisition stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03. Keyarch Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.61.

Get Keyarch Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keyarch Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Keyarch Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Keyarch Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Keyarch Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Keyarch Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keyarch Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $870,000.

Keyarch Acquisition Company Profile

Keyarch Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on disruptive technology and innovative services companies worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keyarch Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyarch Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.