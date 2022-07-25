Klever (KLV) Price Tops $0.0110

Klever (KLV) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 25th. Klever has a market cap of $37.25 million and $1.91 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can now be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Klever has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Klever alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00017089 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00031806 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io.

Buying and Selling Klever

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.