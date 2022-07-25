KOK Price Tops $0.58 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 24th. One KOK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $62.13 million and approximately $9.53 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KOK has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,587.04 or 0.99994363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006483 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (KOK) is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

