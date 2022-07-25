Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.86

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.86 and last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 1040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.

A number of analysts have commented on PHG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €45.50 ($45.96) to €45.00 ($45.45) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($32.83) to €31.00 ($31.31) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Societe Generale downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from €26.50 ($26.77) to €21.30 ($21.52) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average of $28.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 19.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 49.4% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,030,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,724,000 after acquiring an additional 671,100 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 130.9% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 48.6% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 48.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,431,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,357,000 after acquiring an additional 790,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 61.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 15,771 shares during the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

