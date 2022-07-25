L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered L.B. Foster from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

L.B. Foster Stock Down 0.1 %

FSTR opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $149.63 million, a P/E ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 0.89. L.B. Foster has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $18.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $98.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSTR. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in L.B. Foster by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 22,076 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 389,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 145,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,663,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

