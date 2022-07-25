Lakeside Advisors INC. Acquires 140 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Lakeside Advisors INC. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. PACCAR comprises approximately 1.0% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 800.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 63.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCAR opened at $84.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $97.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.20.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $102.00 price target on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PACCAR from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

