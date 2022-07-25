Lakeside Advisors INC. Acquires 4,400 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lakeside Advisors INC. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 2.1% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3,382.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,844,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195,486 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in AT&T by 3,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $18.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $131.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.18. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.55.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

