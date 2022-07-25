Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Lands’ End Stock Performance

Lands’ End stock opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $44.28. The company has a market cap of $436.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lands’ End

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $303.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.10 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 4.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,302,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,834,000 after buying an additional 54,260 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,910,000 after buying an additional 29,552 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,270,000 after buying an additional 40,992 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 5.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 603,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,209,000 after buying an additional 30,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 52.8% during the first quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

