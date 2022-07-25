LCX (LCX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $483,832.00

LCX (LCX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. In the last seven days, LCX has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LCX coin can now be bought for about $0.0632 or 0.00000289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LCX has a market cap of $47.93 million and $483,832.00 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004572 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,846.88 or 0.99980532 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006702 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004576 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003816 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
LCX Profile
LCX is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 757,851,119 coins. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights. The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com.
LCX Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LCX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LCX using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for LCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LCX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.