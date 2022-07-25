Legacy CG LLC Acquires Shares of 14,462 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 93,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,321. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.88.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $175.68. 20,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,311,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.18 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.13.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.