Legacy CG LLC Makes New $5.29 Million Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN)

Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 139,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,000. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June makes up approximately 3.4% of Legacy CG LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Legacy CG LLC owned 4.24% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter worth $208,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth $358,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,369. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.37. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $38.24.

