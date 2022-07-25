Legacy CG LLC Takes $1.91 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $127.09. The company had a trading volume of 26,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,463. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.63 and a 52 week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 101.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

