Leuthold Group LLC Cuts Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. BJ’s Wholesale Club makes up approximately 1.0% of Leuthold Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 0.08% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $7,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BJ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,944,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,047,000 after purchasing an additional 703,502 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,866,000. Walter Public Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,221,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Down 1.2 %

BJ traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.65. The stock had a trading volume of 17,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,033. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.45. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $74.09.

Insider Activity

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $564,275.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,326 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,015.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,597 shares in the company, valued at $6,231,688.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $564,275.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,326 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,015.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,639 shares of company stock worth $2,981,849 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.87.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

