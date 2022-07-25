Leuthold Group LLC Has $4.74 Million Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Lennar Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE LEN traded down $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.70. The stock had a trading volume of 39,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.46. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.99.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

