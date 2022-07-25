Leuthold Group LLC Has $8.47 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Centene comprises about 1.1% of Leuthold Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $8,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Centene by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Centene by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Centene by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Centene by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $394,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $394,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,980. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Centene from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

Shares of CNC traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.20. The stock had a trading volume of 47,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $91.62.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

