Leuthold Group LLC Reduces Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Stifel Financial worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,122.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 154,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,859,000 after acquiring an additional 141,583 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Stifel Financial Price Performance

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.94 per share, with a total value of $619,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,311,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,223,470.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SF traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.13. 9,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,338. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.06 and its 200-day moving average is $65.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.30. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.05%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

