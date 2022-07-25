Leuthold Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,961 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 1.2% of Leuthold Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 244,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 41,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,114 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 26,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the period. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $32.59. 245,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,887,803. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.39. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.