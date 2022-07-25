Leuthold Group LLC Sells 365 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,839 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for approximately 2.6% of Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $20,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 231,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 54.8% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 29,823 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.92.

Target Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TGT traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.26. The company had a trading volume of 39,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,067,835. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

