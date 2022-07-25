Leuthold Group LLC Sells 41 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,506 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89,973 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,020,000 after buying an additional 25,076 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Adobe by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,268 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Argus cut their price target on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $9.30 on Monday, hitting $392.60. 38,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,474,097. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $392.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.34. The company has a market capitalization of $183.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.