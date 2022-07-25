Leuthold Group LLC Sells 71 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,794 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URI. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on United Rentals from $420.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.20.

Shares of URI traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $275.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.36.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

