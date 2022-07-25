Leuthold Group LLC Takes $5.63 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 113,235 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 27,728 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.37. The stock had a trading volume of 427,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,936,391. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.58. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

