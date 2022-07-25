Leuthold Group LLC Trims Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,856 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.5% of Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $529.91. 23,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,606. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.59.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.72.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

