Lewis W. Moorehead Sells 5,911 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 5,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $11,053.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 210,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,124.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Quantum Trading Down 4.3 %
QMCO stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,028. Quantum Co. has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.56. The stock has a market cap of $180.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.28.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on QMCO. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Quantum from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Quantum from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.
Quantum Company Profile
Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.
