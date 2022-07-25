Lewis W. Moorehead Sells 5,911 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 5,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $11,053.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 210,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,124.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Quantum Trading Down 4.3 %

QMCO stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,028. Quantum Co. has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.56. The stock has a market cap of $180.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on QMCO. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Quantum from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Quantum from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum

Quantum Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 464,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 28,080 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,124,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after acquiring an additional 349,183 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,408,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 25.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,577,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 321,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

