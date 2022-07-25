Lisk Price Reaches $1.08 (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00004940 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lisk has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $139.82 million and $3.64 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00023729 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00014816 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

