Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,896,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 38,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,555,000 after purchasing an additional 31,991 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $104.22 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $97.99 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.14.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

