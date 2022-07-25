Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,279 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

DSI opened at $74.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.23 and a 200 day moving average of $80.59. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

