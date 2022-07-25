Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives $69.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LPX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

NYSE LPX opened at $61.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.28. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.62.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 105.01%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.31%.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $572,777.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,780.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,283 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.9% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 19,231 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,575 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

