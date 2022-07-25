LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 318,580 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.14% of LPL Financial worth $19,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

LPLA opened at $192.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.47 and a 200-day moving average of $182.75. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.97 and a fifty-two week high of $220.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $3,908,622.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $32,580,138.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $2,708,144.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,245,371.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $3,908,622.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,580,138.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPLA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JMP Securities raised LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.67.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Stories

