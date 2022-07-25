Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 106.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,201 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $456.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.68.

LULU stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $303.22. 5,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,400. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

