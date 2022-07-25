Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Stake Raised by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,809,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Lumen Technologies comprises about 2.1% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Lumen Technologies worth $20,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $10.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $14.49.

Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 48.54%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

