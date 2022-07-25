Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $367,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,885,239,000 after acquiring an additional 567,169 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,939 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,424,000 after buying an additional 444,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,988,000 after buying an additional 362,696 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.21 and a 1 year high of $117.88.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

