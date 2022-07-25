Lyell Wealth Management LP Invests $223,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in MetLife by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 48,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MET opened at $60.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $73.18. The company has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.13.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

