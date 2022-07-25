Lyell Wealth Management LP Invests $279,000 in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $122.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.77. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

