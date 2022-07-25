Lyell Wealth Management LP Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $233.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.97. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.