Lyell Wealth Management LP Takes $499,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 39,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 283,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,230,000 after buying an additional 79,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $108.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.82. The stock has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $98.54 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on COF. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet cut Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

