LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,302 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.06% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $18,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.12.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.64. 35,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,365. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.32. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $82.14 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

