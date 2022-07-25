MA Private Wealth Has $9.57 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

MA Private Wealth lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $9,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIZE. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SIZE stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.43. The company had a trading volume of 76 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,243. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.48 and a 200 day moving average of $122.86. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $105.48 and a 1-year high of $139.40.

