MA Private Wealth Raises Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

MA Private Wealth increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $120.09. The stock had a trading volume of 30,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,160. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $116.04 and a 52-week high of $132.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.00.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

