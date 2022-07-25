MA Private Wealth Sells 6,681 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

MA Private Wealth decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,681 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% during the first quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 108.6% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.80. 17,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,865,056. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.94 and a 12-month high of $86.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.57.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

Featured Stories

