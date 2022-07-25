MA Private Wealth Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

MA Private Wealth decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,705,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,827 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,645,000 after purchasing an additional 246,018 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,273.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,884,000 after purchasing an additional 227,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,384,000 after purchasing an additional 190,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,493,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,266,000 after purchasing an additional 168,113 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IWF traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $232.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,412. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.97. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.97 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

