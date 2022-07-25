Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Acquired by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth $232,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp set a $70.00 target price on Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $60.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $86.65. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.58.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.67. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter E. Murphy purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

