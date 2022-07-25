Mangham Associates LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Mangham Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Mangham Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

GNR stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.97. 19,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,341. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.47. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $65.66.

