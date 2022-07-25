MAP Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $120,561.00 (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.74 million and approximately $120,561.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00017282 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00032497 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol.

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars.

