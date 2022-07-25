Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by swisspartners Advisors Ltd

swisspartners Advisors Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up 5.2% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $10,039,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:MPC traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.28. 44,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,685,828. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $114.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.18 and a 200 day moving average of $85.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.79.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.27.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.