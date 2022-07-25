Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Stock Price Down 10%

Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE – Get Rating) shares fell 10% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 131,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 330,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$0.20 target price on Maritime Resources and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Maritime Resources Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$20.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

About Maritime Resources

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; Green Bay project, as well as Whisker Valley project situated in Newfoundland and Labrador; and Orion deposit located to the east of Hammerdown.

